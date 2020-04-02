Mrs. Daisy Jackson Harvey, age 93, of Brookneal, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Marion Blankenship and Mrs. Mariah Jackson Walker. She was the wife of the late Mr. Leon J. Harvey. She is survived by two sons, Ronald B. Harvey and Melvin D. Harvey (Nicole), all of Brookneal; one daughter, Sharon D. Whitted (Ralph) of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, Tracey Whitted-Beasley (Benny) of Appomattox, Jonathan J. Whitted and Sarah Keeperstein of Bethesda, Md., Brandun Harvey of Atlanta, Ga., Courtney Harvey-Jones (Carleek) of Lynchburg, and Hezekyah, Avia and Bria Daisy Harvey, all of Brookneal; one sister, Mrs. Mary Ellen Payne of Brookneal; one brother-in-law, Mr. Clyde Clark of Phenix; a devoted nephew (more than a brother), Clyde Harvey Jr. of Queens, N.Y.; special person she thought of frequently with prayer, Mrs. Phoebe Knight; and a host of other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020. An opportunity for public viewing will begin on Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Jeffressfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
