On Friday evening, February 7, 2020 while in Lynchburg General Hospital our Heavenly Father called our beloved Clara "Pooly" Louise Harvey-Charlton home. God watched her as she suffered and He knew she had done her share. He gently closed her weary eyes and took her in His care. Clara Charlton was 81 at the time of her death. She was born on October 27, 1938, in Rustburg, Va., to the late James and Carrie (Dabney) Harvey. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie "NeeNee" Charlton; her daughter, Delores "Pussy Cat" Charlton; her grandson, Thomas "'TC" Charlton; four sisters, Helen Haskins, Theresa Charlton, Gladys Mitchell, Jamesetta Bradley; and one brother, Robert Harvey Sr.; three brothers-in law, and one sister-in law. She was a faithful member of First St Paul Missionary Baptist Church until her health failed. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a devoted son, Henry "Bo" Charlton (Camisha) of Madison Heights, Va.; a son, Clayton "Squirt" Charlton (Adelia); an adopted son, Dennis "Ray" Charlton (Pam) Rustburg, Va.; a devoted niece, Johanna Tinsley (Jim) of Clifton Forge, Va.; one traveling and devoted sister, Frances Penick of District Heights, Md.; two sisters-in-law, Ilean Pannell of Rustburg, Va., and Glenda Harvey of Lynchburg, Va.; one brother-in-law, Lynn Bradley; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, she loved her grandchildren with all her heart. A host of nieces, great-niece's nephew's and great-nephews all of whom were dedicated to her. Clara graduated from Campbell County High School in Rustburg, Va. She worked in the healthcare field as a caregiver. She loved attending church, reading her Bible, reading the newspapers, cross word puzzles and watching TV which included her soap operas. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at First St. Paul Baptist Church, Rustburg with Pastor, Rev. Allen Pannell, officiating and the Rev. Joseph Charlton, eulogist. The interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
