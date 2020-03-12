Burnley Carter Harvey passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Morningside of Charlottesville, Charlottesville, Virginia. Burnley was born February 27, 1927 at Bryant, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Thomas James Carter Sr. and Lucy Maria Ballard Carter. In addition to her husband, Herbert Lee Harvey, Sr. and parents, she is preceded in death by eight sisters, Sally, Rija, Jean, Roberta, Frances, Anna Catherine, Virginia, and Hardenia. Burnley had one brother, Tom. She is also preceded in death by a special friend, John W. Adams. Burnley is survived by her children Esther Harvey Larkin (Rick), James Carter Harvey (Kathy), and H. Lee Harvey Jr. (Mary Jo). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Ginger Larkin Hash (Cory), Chrissie Leigh Larkin, Melanie Harvey, Kelly Harvey, Jeff Harvey (Taylor), and Bradley Harvey. She has two great-granddaughters, Avery Larkin Hash and Sofia Grace Balducci. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Sarah A. Wood. Our mother was born and raised in Nelson County, Virginia. She lived through the depression and World War II which colored her pragmatic view of life. She married our father, Herbert in 1946. We moved to Savannah Georgia in 1955. Our mother loved boating, camping, shrimping, and crabbing there. She imparted her love of nature on her children. Near retirement, our parents moved back to Nelson County to be closer to family especially her sisters, Virginia and Hardy. The Golden Girls had many adventures together. Burnley was a bookkeeper and worked for many firms in Savannah, Georgia and Charlottesville, Virginia. She loved numbers and played Sudoko in her spare time. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Arrington, Virginia where she served in many capacities' including the vestry and Episcopal Churchwomen. She also was a member of the Nelson County Garden Club and served as Treasurer for many years. She loved her family, gardening, playing bridge, and she was an avid reader. The family wants to thank Morningside of Charlottesville for making her last year so special. The kindness shown to her in the last year is so appreciated by us. We especially want to thank April Eldredge and Gail Howard. Also, Hospice of the Piedmont has been such a comfort to us in this journey, especially Angie Gray Barbour and Deb Harding. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Canon Mark Furlow officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery at Trinity. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Trinity Episcopal Church, 475 Oak Ridge Road, Arrington, VA 22922 or a charity of your choice. The family will welcome friends and family at the home of Rick and Esther Larkin, 2232 South Powell's Is Rd, Arrington, VA at any other time. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA 22949 (434-263-4097).
To plant a tree in memory of Burnley Harvey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.