July 5, 1943 - May 21, 2020 Bobbery Neal Harvey, a long-time resident of Madison Heights, and native of Nelson County, passed away at Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at age 76, after a courageous 17-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on July 5, 1943, to the late Julian Pierce Harvey and Myra Cash Harvey, Neal was the runt of the family, yet fiercely independent. He bought an Airstream travel trailer and moved out on his own, after his graduation from Nelson County High School, at just 16 years of age. His first job was working at a service station for Phil Leebrick, who taught him so much, as Neal lost his own father at a very young age. Neal began working full-time at C.B. Fleet Pharmaceutical Company in Lynchburg when he was 17, although he told personnel that he was 18 (the required age), and went on to work there for over 43 years. In 1965, he was drafted by the United States Army, and was stationed at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia. During his time in the military, Neal was selected to be a member of the Honor Guard and continued throughout his life to have the best posture known to man! While stationed in Northern Virginia, he met the love of his life, Rita Carol Phillips. On the night of Neal's discharge from the Army, he proposed to Rita and asked her to come home with him to the Lynchburg area, to live and raise a family. She accepted, of course, as she had also met the man of her dreams and could not resist his radiant personality and winning smile! They married in Rita's hometown of Coeburn, Virginia, in October of 1967. In 1970, they had their first child, who Neal named Vicky Marie, and then Philip Neal was born in 1975, and their family was complete. Rita and the kids were the center of Neal's life, and he was a very involved father. Early on, Neal and the kids were often seen out together getting a High's ice cream cone, a cheesy western at the T-Room, or a G.C. Murphy's malted milkshake. There were times he came home from an outing, proud as a peacock, because he had taken Vicky and Philip to have their pictures taken at Olan Mills or K-Mart, in play clothes and with dirty faces. Although, Rita would have preferred the kids to be clean and properly dressed, those real-life moments were the ones he wanted to capture. He was a fun and playful Dad, who was often seen outside, right after work in his dress shirt and tie, shooting basketball with the neighborhood kids. He also helped coach any sport that Philip played, and went on to coach basketball for the Amherst County Recreation Department, for many years. Neal was also an avid and lifelong University of Virginia Cavalier Basketball fan, which began when his high school basketball coach took the team to see the Hoos play. As an adult, if he was not at University Hall or John Paul Jones Arena cheering the team on, he could be found pacing his den, coaching, refereeing, and commentating until the final buzzer sounded. Although basketball was his favorite sport, and he spent years playing for the Lynchburg City league, he also spent several years playing softball for C.B. Fleet, where the main objective was to have fun and, if they were lucky, win a few games. Neal attended Madison Heights Baptist Church for many years, serving as a deacon and teaching youth Sunday School, until it became too difficult for him to participate in services. Neal and Rita were inseparable, until the end of 2018, at which point Neal's disease had progressed to the point of requiring round the clock professional care. Where you saw one, you saw the other. In addition to enjoying college basketball together, they enjoyed eating out, watching movies, listening to music, and traveling with family. So many incredible memories were made on annual vacations and he loved getting the most out of every trip! Neal never met a stranger, and always had a kind word for everyone he encountered. He was known for his incredible sense of humor, his ability to tell outlandish stories and corny jokes, giving sound advice, and for always looking on the bright side of things. Whenever Neal was faced with adversity, he took it as an opportunity to build character and maintain a positive mindset. He was a joy to be around. In addition to his children, Vicky Harvey White and her husband, Steve, and Philip Neal Harvey and his significant other, Missy, he leaves behind three grandchildren, Zachery Taylor Harvey, Samantha Nicole Harvey, and Jackson Pierce Harvey. Neal is also survived by his brother, Ted Larry Harvey and Carolyn; sister-in-law, Ella Harvey; brother-in-law, Arlett Lincoln Phillips Jr. and Margaret; sister-in-law, Dana Phillips Brickey and Sid; three step-sisters, Ann, Louise, and Evelyn; and his 12 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian Pierce Harvey and Myra Cash Massie; Rita's parents, Arlett Lincoln Phillips and Margaret Hulsey Phillips; brother, Derek Gaylord Harvey; brother-in-law, Garret Lynn Phillips; sister-in-law, Debra Horton Phillips; nephew, Michael Harvey; and his faithful Westie, Bailey. Due to the global pandemic, there will be no traditional funeral. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date, with a private interment of his ashes. The family would like to give thanks to the staff at Heritage Green, primarily the staff who worked directly with Neal; Gentle Shepherd Hospice, who are angels on earth; Dr. Peter Betts and Dr. Priya Kohli, who cared for Neal for nearly two decades; and, Wanda, Rozella, and Sharon, who helped Rita care for Neal while he was still at home. The love, respect, and compassion that was shown to Neal was second to none, and will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Neal's name can be made to Madison Heights Baptist Church, the Amherst Humane Society, or to the Alzheimer's Association. "Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all." Laura Ingalls Wilder
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.