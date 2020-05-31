Mary Anna Clark Hartman, 97, of Evington, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Lawrence Hartman. Born on August 22, 1922 in Flushing, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late George and May Clark. Mary was an artist who loved painting with pastels. She also enjoyed doing crafts and was an avid reader. Mary enjoyed sitting on her back porch and looking at the birds. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, George Clark and Raymond Clark. Mary is survived by her children, Lawrence Hartman and wife, Daune, Susan Little and husband, Art, Gail Kunes and husband, Ricky, Mary Scala and husband, Pat, and Patricia Faller and husband, Joe; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Joe Clark; sister Margueritte Anderson; and numerous other family members and friends. All services will be private. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Hartman family (239-0331).
