Nancy Gowen Hartless, 80, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Andrew Jackson Hartless for sixty-two years. Born December 7, 1938 in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Sanford Gowen and Edith Moss Gowen. Mrs. Hartless was a retired Asst. Treasurer with the Lynchburg Foundry Credit Union and was a member of Elon Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hartless is survived by two daughters, Deborah H. Mays of Madison Heights and Sharon H. Mays and husband, Timmy, of Monroe; one brother, Bernard S. Gowen Jr. and wife, Bonnie; three sisters, Betty G. Dodgion, Joan G. Foster and Ellen G. Apperson and husband, Richard, all of Madison Heights; four grandchildren, Brian "B.J." Cash and wife, Danielle, Jennifer Cash McCrickard and husband, Mac, Hannah Mays, and T.J. Mays; and four great-grandchildren, Morgan Campbell, Joel Cash, Wyatt Cash, and Claire Wright. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Steve Tyree officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Elon Baptist Church. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
