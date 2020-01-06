Walter Leroy Hartfiel, 87, of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Brooklyn Park, Minn., passed away at 9:47 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Walter was born March 1, 1932, in Zimmerman, Minn., a son of Elbert and Linnie Hartfiel. He married Mary Willmington in Quincy, Ill. on July 3, 1965. He was an Army Veteran and owned H & S Services in Brooklyn Park, Minn. He attended Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va. and was a member of West River Baptist Church in Brooklyn Park, Minn. He will be deeply missed by his son, Robert; sisters-in-law, June Willmington Smith and Sue Willmington; brother-in-law, Gordon Willmington and wife, Anne; and many relatives and good friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hartfiel; parents, Albert and Linnie; and a brother, Charles Hartfiel. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church and a funeral service will be at 3 p.m., visitation from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, Minn. Private interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at St. Paul, Minn. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota, Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Hartfiel, Walter Leroy
