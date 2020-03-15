Robert Thomas "Bob" Hart Jr., 64, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Rebecca Ashley "Becky" Hart. Born on August 9, 1955, in Hamilton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert Thomas Hart Sr. and the late Jean Jordan Hart. Bob was a retired machine operator. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by one brother, three sisters, and many other special family members and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Bob's life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Carlton Duck and Vernon Wooten officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Becky wishes to express her appreciation to Cherish and Blue Ridge Internal Medicine for the care provided to Bob. Becky would also would like to thank her own family and Bob's family for all the years of love and care. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Campbell County Animal Shelter. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

