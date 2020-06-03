August 15, 1932 - May 31, 2020 Sheriff William "Bill" Marcellus Harris, 87, of Lovingston, Va. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his beloved home in Nelson County. Bill was born on August 15, 1932, on Dutch Creek in Nelson County, Va., the son of the late Peobles McToliver Harris and Louise Rittenhouse Spencer Harris. In addition to his parents, his beloved wife of 60 years, Gloria Earleen Thompson Harris; his beloved son, William Michael "Mike" Harris; his daughter-in-law, Melanie Leigh Stevens Harris; his sister, Margaret Rosebud Sprouse; and his brothers, Samuel Coleman Harris, Paul Allen Harris and Darwin "Degie" T. Harris preceded him in death. Bill was born, and remained for the duration of his life, a local native of Nelson County. He left home only to serve his country in the United States Navy, beginning his active service in September of 1951 at the age of 19. He advanced to the rank of Gunner's Mate M Third Class and served in the Korean War Conflict. He provided eight years of service to his country before being honorably discharged in September of 1959 when he returned home to Nelson County. Bill was a logger by trade, having learned from his father, and returned to timber after his Naval service until 1965 when he joined the Nelson County police department as a deputy sheriff. He was elected as Sheriff in November of 1971. He devoted the next 20 years of his life in service to the citizens of Nelson County as the Sheriff for five consecutive terms in office. In 1991, Bill returned to the timber trade and remained an active logger until the age of 80 when he finally retired. Many will remember Bill for his selfless public service as the Sheriff, a position he honored and cherished during and long after his service, but he was best known as "Grandpa," "Uncle Bill," "Brother" and "Friend." Bill never met a stranger. He would welcome anyone to his home to sit on the porch to talk about life. He was known to bear the burdens of others and offer words of wisdom and comfort. His life experience gave him an uncanny ability to relate to almost any situation with empathy and compassion. His dedication to public service, and fierce love for his family, was only surpassed by his love and devotion for our Lord and Savior. Bill was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and read from his bible every day. Bill is survived by his sisters, Ruby Kostoff Amick of Charlottesville, Va., and Virginia Pauline Spencer of Lovingston, Va.; his brother, Joseph MacToliver Harris of Alice, Texas, and his wife, Patricia; his grandson, Justin Peebles Harris of Lovingston, Va., and his wife, Rachel Adele Pyell; his granddaughter, Amanda Leigh Harris of Charlottesville, Va. and her husband, Christopher Paul West; his great-grandchildren, Jared Ethan West, Riley Elise West, Melanie Elizabeth West, Summer Jane-Adele Pyell, Ruben Edward Pyell, Noah Lewis Campbell and Samuel Allen Harris; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Lovingston, Va. with Pastors John Campbell and Wayne Ownby officiating. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a contribution in honor of Bill, please consider a donation to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or any of the Volunteer Fire and Rescue programs that serve Nelson County, Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, Va. (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston Va 22949
