Matthew Corwyn Harris, 28, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Matthew was born on August 11, 1991, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Michael Douglas Harris, and his grandfather, Ronald Buchanan. Left to mourn him is son, Jude Matthew Melton; daughter, Novalee Belle Harris; his mother, Molly Yuille; father, Rodney Yuille; sisters, Megan Harris, Malia Yuille, and Angela Smalls; grandparents, Janet Buchanan, Phyllis Harris, Robbie Harris, and Sylvia Yuille; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all who loved Matthew very much. Matthew attended Rustburg High School and 2 years at Gallaudet University. He moved to Houston, where he became a welder and worked in construction and played semi pro football. Matthew embraced life with an infectious vigor that touched everyone that came in contact with him. He had a loving and gentle spirit, enjoyed life and brighten the lives of others around him. Due to the current situation, all are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home today Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or share a memory with Matt's family at www.tharpfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Matt's life may make a donations in his name to Tharp Funeral Home, Gallaudet Athletics, or NDA (National Deaf Association). Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
In memory
