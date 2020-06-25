Jerel Quentin O'Neal Harris September 19, 1988 - June 23, 2020 Jerel Quentin O'Neal Harris, 31, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Family and friends may view on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with a funeral service being held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

