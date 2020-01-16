Constance "Connie" Rucker Wilkerson Harris, 87, of Lynchburg, completed her journey here on earth and was called home on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Hylton Rucker Wilkerson and the late Elsie Rafferty Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Loflin Harris; a son, Randy Eugene Harris; a daughter, Judy Renee' Johnson Barker; and a sister, Polly Pickrel Newman Andrus. She attended Sandy Bottom Christian Church as a child. She joined Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church as an adult and faithfully served there for many years. Connie was born on October 4, 1932, in Madison Heights. Having never met a stranger, she loved talking to new people and seeing new places. After graduating from Virginia Commercial College, Connie worked at Lynchburg Loan Society. She met her future husband, Gene Harris, at a square dance in downtown Lynchburg. After the birth of her first child, Randy, she chose to be a homemaker. She loved nice spring days when she could hang out laundry on her clothes line. She had so many friends and good neighbors. After Gene retired in 1990, she would travel with him to Nashville, Orlando, and many bluegrass festivals. She leaves two children to cherish her memory, Ricky Harris (Kay) residing in Godwin, N.C., and Susan Tedder (Bill) residing in Mechanicsville, Va. Connie leaves eight grandchildren, Tim, Ben and Joseph Johnson, Samantha (Corey) Rogers, Jonathan Harris, Breonna Plants (Devin), Derrick Tedder and Stephanie Barker. Connie leaves one great-granddaughter, Alyssa Rogers. The family extends special thanks to Chip Layne, Ruth Dinkins, Minnie Garrett, Sandy Spencer, Kay Allen, Dee Blackstock, Mary Johnson, Mark and Patsy Holt, Eddie Holt, Wray Coleman, Gary and Carolyn Harris, Betsy and Pete Hamlett, Linda Collins, Becky and Donald Simmons, Priscilla Mensah, Jessica Richmond and her mom Wanda, Aron Hackworth, Brenda and Melvin Scott, Cecelia Lawson and Roger Layne. If the family has forgotten to mention someone who helped, please forgive us. Thanks also to Connie's cardiologist, Dr. Schietinger and his staff, especially, Alicia Boggs, Pa. Thanks as well to Dr. Prahinski, Dr. Farrago, Christine Creasy, LGH and Senior Independence Hospice. A tremendous thanks to Barbara Miller and her excellent CNA's with Elite Care Services, Donna Smith, Elizabeth Jackson, Ethel Rucker, Tiffany Hurtte, Sharon Cash and Lisa Lyman who have been so good to Connie. Barbara, Donna and Liz have been there since the beginning two years ago. They made it possible for Connie to stay at home during her illness. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Liz Ecklund officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Memorial contributions in Connie's memory may be made to Elite Care Services, 3721 South Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, VA 24572. These will be used to assist elderly patients in need. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
