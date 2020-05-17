January 18, 1983 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Christopher Stephen Harris, 37, of Forest, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Born on January 18, 1983, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Belinda Chenault Harris and Dan Stephen Harris. Chris enjoyed hiking, kayaking, music, playing the drums, working on computers, going to the movies. He is survived by both parents, one daughter, Jenna Reagan Turner; one sister, Sara Hammonds, a host of aunts, uncles nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ryan Caldwell. He is also survived by his dog, KoKo. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vernard and Iris Chenault and his paternal grandparents, John and Josephine Harris. A funeral service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722 is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg VA 24502
Service information
May 18
Funeral Service
Monday, May 18, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
1:00PM-1:30PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
May 18
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
12:00PM-12:45PM
12:00PM-12:45PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 18
Burial
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:15PM-2:30PM
2:15PM-2:30PM
Spring Hill Cemetery
3000 Fort Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24501
3000 Fort Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24501
Guaranteed delivery before the Burial begins.
In memory
