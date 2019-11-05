Patricia L. Bates Harrington, 95, of Lynchburg, died Monday, October 28, 2019. A memorial service of Patricia's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, VES Road, with the Rev. Chad McCain and the Rev. Peter Thompson officiating, reception in Narthex. The family will be at Pat's home at 1513 Old Abert Road from 2 until 5 p.m. to receive visitors. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Pat's memory, please consider Amazement Square, The Lynchburg Art Club, Meals on Wheels, and The Salvation Army. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.