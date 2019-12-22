Curtis Pollok Harper Jr., died on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was the son of Curtis and Virginia Morrison Harper, and was born on February 5, 1929, in Lynchburg, where he grew up with his sister, Mary Morrison, now Mrs. Herbert L. Harris, living in Rydal, Pa. He and Betty Jo Hanna, a high school classmate, were married in 1957 and had a son, Mark, now a Presbyterian pastor in Athens, Ga., who with his wife, Susan, have three children, Christopher, Gabriel and Hanna. Curtis was educated in Fort Hill and T.C. Miller Elementary Schools, Robert E. Lee Junior High School, E.C. Glass High School, Davidson College, and Union Theological Seminary in Virginia. Confirmed as a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and ordained there as a Minister of the Word and Sacrament, he served as a Navy Chaplain in the Philippine Islands, and as a Pastor of Presbyterian Churches in Falls Church, Va., Davidson, N.C., and Raleigh, N.C. and as Executive Director of Fayetteville, N.C. Urban Ministry. In his retirement, Curtis, and Betty Jo lived at Nook Farm, Rockfish, N.C., until 2002, when they moved to Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg. Surviving are son, Mark C Harper; sister, Mary Morrison Harris; and three grandchildren. There will be a private family service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
