William Kent Harman, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was married to Carolyn Foster Harman for 61 years, more or less. Born on May 21, 1938, in Lynch Station, Va., he was a son of the late Elbert Price and Nova Mae McClelland Harman. He was retired Senior Vice-President of Quality Foods, Inc. after nearly 30 years of service and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. He was a member of AA for over 25 years, Moose Lodge 715, loved golf, hunting and fishing and loved the Washington Redskins. As a hobby, he bought and sold antiques at the Circle- A Antique Mall, along with his wife, Carolyn. In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he is survived by two daughters, Kathy Harman and Glenda H. Gilbert and her significant other, Jim Crawley; one son, Erskine Thomas Carter and his wife, Kathy; one brother, Howard Harman of Florida; and one sister, Ann Brookner and her husband, Phillip, of Newport News, Va. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel with the Rev. Al Stewart officiating and the Rev. Ralph Jackson, eulogist. A gathering will be held immediately after the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Miriam House, 409 Magnolia St., Lynchburg, VA 24503, or the American Lung Association-COPD Research, 55 West Wacker Dr.-Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 811 Wiggington Rd., Lynchburg, VA, 385-8900. On-line condolences can be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
