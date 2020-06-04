Glenn David Harlow, 73 of Madison Heights, husband of Jayne M. Harlow, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg, on February 7, 1947, son of the late Willis M. Harlow and the late Lena C. Harlow. Glenn was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was retired from the United States Air Force. He was Past Commander of D.A.V. #8 and a member of American Legion Post #16. In addition to his wife Jayne, he is survived by a daughter, Donna H Guna and husband, Sean as well as two granddaughters, Gabriella and Alexandra. He is also survived by a nephew, Zachary Orange. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor J.D. Surbaugh officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or the Monelison Rescue Squad, 120 Amer Circle, Madison Heights, VA 24572. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
