Irma Belle Hargis, 85, of Biloxi, Miss., continued on her journey with our Lord while peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, June 15, 2020. She is survived by two children, Rick Lee Hargis of Virginia and Carolyn Broussard of Biloxi, Miss.; grandchildren, Jessica (Marvin) Wilson, Daniel Hargis, Laura Hargis, Haley Lovvorn, and Julian Lovvorn; great-grandchildren, Sean (Alexis) Duff and Madison Clark; great-great-grandchild, Kaylin Duff; and her beloved pet Maggy. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM.

