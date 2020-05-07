Jean Anderson Hardy, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Jean graduated from E. C. Glass High School and Phillips Business College. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Lee Powell; father, James A. Anderson; mother, Martha Louise Rosser Anderson; brother, James A. Anderson Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Kusserow (Chris); one grandson, Austin Lee Kusserow; sisters, (twin) Janice A. Wade (Larry) and Lynn A. Mason (Everette). We would like to express our family's appreciation for the care you gave our sister Jean. Your professionalism gave us confidence that she was receiving the best care available. Your kindness and friendship brought comfort and peace at a very difficult time. We sincerely appreciate you, Dr. Kathleen Paul, Dr. David Paulus, The Pearson Cancer Center and Elaine Dameron with Centra Hospice. Visitation for friends will be on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, followed a by private graveside service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

