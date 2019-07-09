The Rev. Charles Richard "Charlie" Harbin, 96, of Forest, a faithful servant, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Varilla, Kentucky, on April 20, 1923, he was the son of the late Charles R. Harbin and Mattie Reynolds Harbin. His wife of almost 72 years, Annie Hightower Harbin; three brothers, and two sisters preceded him in death. Charlie began his working career by working in a factory in Detroit, Mich. building tanks during World War II. While there at Temple Baptist Church, he was exposed to a number of great Christian pastors and leaders. He moved back to Kentucky to work as a coal miner. In 1953 he moved to Cincinnati, OH and later, at the age of 41, began serving the Lord in full time ministry under the leadership of Dr. John Rawlings at Landmark Baptist Temple. In 1979, Charlie accepted an offer from Dr. Jerry Falwell at Thomas Road Baptist Church where he served as the visitation pastor for well over 30 years. He was an extraordinary man and faithful soldier. He is survived by three daughters, Diane Dean and her husband, Russell, of Forest, Dorcas Lynn Harbin of Huntington, England, and Peggy Lou Harbin of Knoxville, Tenn.; four granddaughters, Tonya René Gearhart and her husband, David, Michelle Dean Ripley and her husband, Randy, Rachelle Dionne Dean, and Patricia De Carvalho; two great-grandsons, Cameron David Gearhart and Lucas Dean Ripley; and three step-great grandchildren, Rip, Thomas, and Melissa. A service celebrating Charlie's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. The family requests those wishing to make memorial contributions to kindly consider Haven of Hope, c/o Missions Department of Thomas Road Baptist Church, One Mountain View Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502, and One Another Ministries Intl, P.O. Box 2430, Orange, CA 92859. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the Harbin family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
