Lena Mitchell Hannah, 79, of 7634 East Ferry Road, Gladys died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late William Hannah. She was born August 25, 1940 in Campbell County, a daughter of the late George E. Mitchell and Jeter Manuel Mitchell. She was a member of Lynch Station Baptist Church and a retired teachers aide for Gladys Primary School. She is survived by one daughter, Shannon Bell and her husband, Brian, of Gladys; three brothers, William "Bill" W. Mitchell and his wife, Shirley, Allen Mitchell and his wife, Judy, and Glenwood Mitchell and his wife, Dale; three sisters, Dorothy Kerr, Anita Krantz and Virginia Bryant and her husband, Ronnie; two grandchildren, Dustin Hannah and his wife, Amanda, and Savannah Bell; and two great-grandchildren, Zoey Hannah and William Hannah. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Yvette Hannah; one brother, George Mitchell; two sisters, Mary Cash and Joyce Hamlett and one granddaughter, Crystal Newman. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Scott Doran with interment to follow in the Brown Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
