WENDELL, N.C. Calvin Lawson Hammock, 79, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1940, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Sammie S. Hammock Sr. and Christine Maddox Hammock. Calvin honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and worked in the construction industry until he became disabled. Surviving are his wife, Madeline Nowlin Hammock; son, Lynn Hammock and wife, of Va.; stepsons, Teddy Strickland and wife, Martha, of Wendell, Jack Strickland of Archer Lodge, and Mark Strickland and wife, Tiffany, of Raleigh; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brothers: Robert L. Hammock, Michael L. Hammock, and Sammie S. Hammock Jr. and wife, all of Va.; and sister, Cheryl H. Horsley and husband, Ben, of Montana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Historical Hephzibah Baptist Church, c/o Robin Wood, P.O. Box 1119, Wendell, NC 27591. Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Hammock, Calvin Lawson
