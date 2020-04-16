Nancy Gail Hammersley, 67, of Evington, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Lee Hammersley. Born on July 15, 1952, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Edith Witt Williams. Nancy was a loving nurse and served her community as a 911 dispatch operator at Campbell County Rescue Squad, where she is a lifetime member. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who lovingly knew her as Nanny or Nan-Nan. In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Steven, Clarence, and Joseph; and grandson, PJ. Nancy is survived by three sons, Phillip Mckinney and wife, Teresa, Thomas Mckinney and girlfriend, Ginny, and Tim Hammersley and wife, Pam; three grandchildren, Debra Tobias and husband, Brad, Sara Smith and husband, Will, and Mandi Mckinney; four great-grandchildren, Lacey, Liliana, Liam, and Evan; and sisters, Patricia Leebrick, Linda Fulcher, and Connie Riley and husband, William. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a family only funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, which will be live streamed via Facebook. To view the service, please go to the funeral home Facebook page which can be found at Facebook.com/whittenfuneralhome. A private interment service will follow at Langhorne Chapel Community Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, for the public to pay their respects and sign the register. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

