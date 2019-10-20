Shirley McCulloch Hammack passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal, with interment to follow in Wickliffe Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
