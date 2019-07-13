Funeral services for Mr. Eugene S. Hamm of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Airy Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert P. King Sr., officiating and the Rev. Frederick Anderson, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

