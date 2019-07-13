Funeral services for Mr. Eugene S. Hamm of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Airy Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert P. King Sr., officiating and the Rev. Frederick Anderson, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.