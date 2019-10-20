Lawrence Allen Hamlett Sr., 75, of Old Bethany Road, Pamplin, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was the husband of Gail Bryant Hamlett. Born in Cullen, on May 19, 1944, he was a son of the late Mary Ellen Baldwin and Allen Hugh Hamlett Sr. Lawrence was an active member of Beale Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and Clerk. He was a 1962 Graduate from Appomattox High School. Lawrence served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard for four years. He retired from BWXT after 48 years. Lawrence was a Charter member of Concord Rescue Squad, member of the BWXT Emergency Team-former Captain, and a lifetime New York Yankees fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Lawrence Allen "Lonny" Hamlett, Jr., and wife, Mary, and Marvin Hamlett and wife, Dana, both of Pamplin; two daughters, Sheila Logan and husband, James "Duke", of Hardy, and Julie Poole and husband, Kenny, of Appomattox; three brothers, Kenneth Hamlett and wife, Katie, of Pamplin, Allen Hamlett Jr., and wife, Debbie, of Appomattox, and Steve Hamlett and wife, Becky, of Spout Spring; five sisters, Charlotte H. Hamlett and husband, Gene, of Appomattox, Brenda H. Wooten and husband, Buck, of Spout Spring, Denise H. Rogers of Concord, Delores H. DeMuth and husband, Bobby, of Pamplin, and Donna H. Lawson and husband, Rodney, of Concord; 14 grandchildren, Cyndal, Caleb, Jenna, Johnny, Sierra, Andrea, Kaitlyn, Lillian, Samuel, Bruce, Tiffany, Scott, Easton and Griffin; sister-in-law, Patty Miller and husband, Jeff, of Pamplin; and numerous nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph M. Hamlett, and brother-in-law, Phil Rogers. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Beale Memorial Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Kim Jeffreys officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8: 30 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider, Beale Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1281, Pamplin, VA 23958. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
