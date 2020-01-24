Robert William "Bob" Hamlett, 83, of Lynchburg passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was the husband of June Neighbors Hamlett for over 61 years. Bob was born November 14, 1936 in Washington, D.C., a son of the late Jesse Edward Hamlett and Ellie Nash Hamlett Greenwell. Robert honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was the owner/operator of R.V. Trucking and was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three sisters, Erma Moon of Altavista, Alice Beliew of Antlers, Okla., and Joyce Austin of Gladys; and one brother, Alexandria "Butch" Hamlett of Gladys. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Viola Dagenhart and Ethel Baker; two brothers, Eddie Hamlett and David Hamlett; and a stepfather, B.W. "Bennie" Greenwell. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home with Dr. James Alley, the Rev. Larry Brodie, the Rev. Bryan Ferrell, and Pastor Joyce Austin officiating. Interment will follow at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery in Rustburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider Timberlake Christian School, 202 Horizon Dr. Forest, VA 24551. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Hamlett, Robert William "Bob"
