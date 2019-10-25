Peggy Moore Hamlett, 87, of Madison Heights, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Hubert Dillard Hamlet Sr. Born on December 27, 1931, in Charlotte Court House, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Moore and the late Ruth Nash Moore. Peggy was a retired box operator for Old Dominion Box Company and a member of Amelon United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, William Nash Moore. Peggy is survived by her children, Hubert Dillard Hamlett Jr. and his wife, Darlene of Madison Heights, and Debbie Foster and her husband, Bob, of Forest; two grandchildren, Brandy Morse and her husband, Charles and Nathan Foster; two great-grandchildren, Adam Morse and Lucas Morse; and other loving family member and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Amelon United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Tinsley officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Monelison Rescue Squad, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or Amelon United Methodist Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
