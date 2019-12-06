Gilbert Perkins Hamlett, 79, of Charlotte Court House, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Vera Kay Dodd Hamlett. Gilbert was born in Charlotte County, June 24, 1940, a son of the late Emmitt Linwood Hamlett and Beulah Nash Hamlett. He was a member of Appomattox Baptist Temple, a farmer and owner of G. P. Hamlett Trucking Company. In addition to his wife, he survived by two sons, Gilbert P. Hamlett Jr. and Christopher M. Hamlett, both of Charlotte Court House; one daughter, Deborah Kay Cauthen (Landis) of Montgomery, Ala.; three grandchildren, Shelby L. Cauthen III, Zachery H. Cauthen, and Cassidy Kay Cauthen; two brothers, Emmitt T. Hamlett of Charlotte Court House, and William Hunter Hamlett of Bedford; one sister, Linda Arlene Wright (James) of Lynchburg. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vera Joy Hamlett; and a brother, Kenneth Nash Hamlett. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Appomattox Baptist Temple by the Rev. Allen Gregory with interment to follow in the Hamlett Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.