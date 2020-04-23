With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Granny, Mrs. Betty Lou Irby Hamlett, our family matriarch and devoted friend to all whose lives she touched, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Betty Lou passed quietly at her residence in Altavista, Va., in the presence of her cherished grandsons, Michael and Joseph Worth. She was in her 91st year. Born in Campbell County, Va., Betty Lou was the daughter of the late Horace C. Irby Sr. and Nellie Stowers Irby Perrow, and stepdaughter, of George F. Perrow. She was preceded in death by sisters, Sallie Rebecca Irby, Helen Irby, and Donna Burnette, and a brother, Horace Irby Jr. Betty Lou was also predeceased by her husband of over fifty years, Eugene J. Hamlett, and her beloved daughter, Betty Jean Hamlett Worth. She is survived by her cherished grandsons, Michael (Tammy) Worth, and Joseph (Elizabeth) Worth; two great-granddaughters, Baylee Anne and Harley Kaye Worth, and a host of special "greats" that she inherited through her extended family. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, Caroline (Bill) Matherly and Margaret Hall; brother, Stephen Perrow; special nephew, Randy Burnette; and treasured caregiver and friend, Barbara Reynolds. Betty Lou lived a full life and embodied the very essence of Christian grace. Most of all she loved her family, and instilled in her grandsons deep roots, and strong family values. A celebration of Mrs Hamlett's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lamb's United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2591 Lambs Church Rd, Altavista VA 24517, or to the Little Free Library at Shreve Park, littlefreelibraryatshrevepark@gmail.com, which is dedicated to the memory of her daughter, Betty Jean. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

