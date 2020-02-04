Lynn Boyce Hamlet Sr. Lynn Boyce Hamlet Sr., 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Rocky Mount, N.C., July 19, 1933, he was a son of the late Gideon Macon Hamlet Sr. and Lucy Carrol Hamlet. In addition to his parents, Lynn was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jo Ann Hamlet; a great-grandson, Brandon Hamlet; a brother, Gideon Macon Hamlet Jr.; and a sister, Sue Goffredo. Lynn served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War and retired in 1995 from Virginia Electric Power Co. after 40 years of service. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, American Legion Post 16, Marshall Lodge #39 A.F. & A.M., Portsmouth Royal Arch Chapter, the Lynchburg Scottish Rite Bodies, and Kazim Shrine where he was a member of the Oriental Band. Lynn is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edith Hayes Hamlet; a son, Boyce Hamlet (Bobbi) of Amherst; and a daughter, Becky Jones (Larry) of Gates County, N.C.; five grandchildren, Christopher Wayne Hamlet (Deborah), Justin Daniel Hamlet, Jessica Paige Hamlet, Melanie Wright (Keith), and Crystal Foster (Tim); seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Topping of Littleton, N.C.; and a sister-in-law, Myrtice Hamlet of Danville. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by the Rev. Jon Thompson. Masonic rites will be rendered by Marshall Masonic Lodge. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., the following day, Friday, February 7, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Hamlet Sr., Lynn Boyce
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Feb 6
Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
7:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Feb 7
Graveside
Friday, February 7, 2020
2:00PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
3920 AIRLINE BLVD
CHESAPEAKE, Virginia 23321
