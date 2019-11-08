Nancy Morris Hamilton, 78, of Thomas Jefferson Highway, Charlotte County, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was the wife of John Thomas Hamilton. Born in Princeton, N.J., on June 30, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Ethel Watlington and W.C. Morris. Nancy was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She retired from Charlotte County Public School Systems. In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, William T. Hamilton and wife, Mary; two daughters, Wendy Keller and husband, Bobby, and Susan Dockery, all of Charlotte County; five grandchildren, Kathy Keller, Kristin Keller, Katie Keller, Joseph Dockery, and Johnathan Dockery; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Grace and Jacob. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church with the Rev. Herndon Jeffreys officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 695 Rolling Hill Road, Pamplin, VA 23958. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
