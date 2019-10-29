Lewis Nelson Hamilton, 80, of Lynchburg passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" Hamilton and Frances Beard Hamilton; brother, Wayne Hamilton; two sisters, Mary Fields and Brenda Koester; and a son, Gary Hamilton. Lewis was a graduate of E. C. Glass High School and a retired electrician from Babcock and Wilcox. He loved fishing, hunting and bowling on the B & W team. He is survived by his wife, Kay, of 46 years; a son, Bruce Hamilton; brother, Mark; two grandchildren, Jacob and Kenzi Hamilton; and a special aunt, Evelyn Johnson of Stuarts Draft, Va. The family would like to give a very special thank you to Hospice for their kind help and a special thanks to Tammy Morrell, Hospice Nurse, for her kindness and help in every way. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Chad Brady officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to North Bedford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 153, Forest, Virginia 24551 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
