Kimberly Hudson Hamilton, 57, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg on December 4, 1962, to the late Talmadge Boyd Hudson and Dorothy Elmore Hudson. In addition to her parents, Kimberly was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Wright; two brothers, David Boyd Hudson and Roger Wayne Hudson. She is survived by her loving husband, William Teddy Hamilton III; sister, Barbara Gail Wright of Lynchburg; a brother, Alan Lloyd Hudson of Lynchburg; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to invite anyone who would like to offer their condolences to please come by Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, to sign Kimberly's register book. A private graveside service will be held, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

