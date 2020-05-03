Martin "Marty" Glen Hallgren, 64, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020m at his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was the husband of Deborah Jane Blind Hallgren for 44 years. Born June 14, 1955m in Worcester, Mass., he was a son of the late Glen Frederick Hallgren and Marion Gladys Geddis Hallgren Petroccia. He was a graduate of Walt Whitman High School, Huntington Station, Long Island, N.Y. and later Dowling College, Oakdale, N.Y., receiving his bachelor's degree in education. Education was his life's passion and he especially loved teaching water safety. Marty was a Viet Nam era veteran and the first of the all volunteer Army. He was an active member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 85. He also was a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church. In addition to his wife, Debby, he is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Goode and Jerusha Caldwell (Jacob); seven grandchildren, Ethan and Adam Goode, Nina, Noah, Samantha, Shyla and Genevieve Caldwell; four brothers, Charles, Donald (Brenda), Steven (Joy) Hallgren and Thomas (Edith) Petroccia; two sisters, Valerie Hallgren Ivanhnenko (Alex) and Janice Petroccia Rheel (Vincent) and a devoted former son-in law, Christopher Goode. He was predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Petroccia; sister-in-law, Susan Hallgren; and step-father, William Petroccia. A memorial service will be held one year from now on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church-City Life Fund, 2424 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503 or Freedom 4/24, P.O. Box 3155, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.