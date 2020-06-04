June 30, 1951 - June 1, 2020 HURT, Va. Timothy "Tim" Marshall Hall, age 68, of Hurt, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. Born on June 30, 1951, in Campbell County, he was a son of the late Tom Board Hall and Lillian Creasy Hall. He was predeceased by a brother, Merrill Hall; and a sister, Dorothy Toon. Mr. Hall was a member of Swan Creek Baptist Church and he was Navy Veteran of Vietnam. He enjoyed playing the banjo, horse shoes, and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Janet Reynolds Hall of the residence; two sons, Marty Hall and girlfriend, Jeanette Doss of Appomattox, and Matt Hall and wife, Kala of Hurt; one daughter, Rhonda Hall of Altavista; two brothers, Jimmy Hall of Altavista, and Billy Hall and wife, Louise of Orange Park, Florida; two sisters, Patty Dejaranette of Lynchburg, and Joan Stone of Hurt; mother-in-law, Ruby Reynolds of Lynch Station; nine grandchildren, Tyler Creasy, Tanya Creasy, Tabitha Creasy, Mackenzie Hall, Zaxtyn Hall, Shawn Hall, Raelynn Hall, Lillie McKenna, and Lacie Lewis; and eight great-grandchildren, Trent Creasy, Landon Worley, Paisley Shelton, Averie Creasy, Sophia Carannante, Payden Shelton, Preston Shelton, and Austin Shelton. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Green Lawn Cemetery by Pastor Butch Boley with Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
