April 16, 1933 December 13, 2019 "Well, That's Enough About That" That is the motto our Mom lived by; she never lingered too long looking at the past and was always living in the moment and looking to the future. On, Friday, December 13, 2019, our Mom was called to the Lord now she will sit among those who have gone before her and use her glorious voice for song and her infectious personality for all those around her. We always said, "Mom, never met a stranger". Mom was born on April 16, 1933, in Amherst, Va., to Lewis Edward Bowles and Dora May but was raised by her beloved grandparents, William and Sadie Lawhorn Smith from Amherst, Va., along with her brothers, Lawrence and Ronald Bowles. Mom attended the "old" EC Glass high school in Lynchburg and in her senior year entered a work-study program where she was hired as a sales clerk at Miller & Rhodes in downtown Lynchburg. She graduated in 1951 and when most women of the time chose to marry and have children, she chose to continue to work in retail. She was highly successful in the retail industry, became a certified master fitter in Lingerie at a young age, and eventually would become a certified fitter in breast prosthesis. In 1955, she married and had three children, Sherrie Neil, Ernest Duane (predeceased) and Steven Edward. She was always the Mom you knew was going to come out on the ball field and play a game or two with you and your friends. She was simply the best and was always the "Rock of Gibraltar" for her children. After 20 years of marriage, she divorced and became a single parent. This was unheard of during this time as there was no support of any kind for women who chose to divorce. This did not stop her she believed in herself, in her ability to provide for her son and she did this. She went back to work in retail and became a bigger success then she had before. She was known as the "bra lady" in not only Lynchburg and the surrounding area but the southeast coast. She had customers who would book appointments with her months in advance and who would travel hours for an appointment. She was the first to obtain this level of certification and she is the last, there are no others like her. Mom touched so many people's lives but none will love and miss her as much as her children, her grandchildren, Heather, Luke, Crystal, Coty, and her great-grandson, Wyatt. The family would like to acknowledge Dennis Ridenour and John Stokes for the love and support you gave to her and the family. Lawrence Bowles (brother) and Judy (sister-in-law) for visits, phone calls and concerns. A special thank you to Becky, Sue and Dale for being such wonderful friends and being there for her when we could not. The staff at Guggenheimer Nursing facility, the doctors and nurses of the ICU of Centra Lynchburg Hospital and Lynchburg Hospice. We are eternally grateful for your kindness and compassion to Mom. Mom would want us to also thank all her many friends who loved and cared about her through the years. We love you and will carry you in our hearts forever. "God please give her a seat close to you, she deserves it." The family will receive friends at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Hall family (434-239-0331).
