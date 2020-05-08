Kendall Allen Hall, 40, of Hurt, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home. He was born July 19, 1979, in Lynchburg, a son of Kenneth Dean Hall of Gladys and Rita Lindsey Blanks and her husband, Lloyd of Altavista. He was an employee of English Construction. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend, Allison Renea of Charlotte County; his maternal grandparents, Byrd and Pauline Lindsey of Gladys; his paternal grandmother, Pearlie Hall Mitchell of Gladys; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Paul Thomas Hall; and two uncles, Danny Hall and Henry Hall. A drive in funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Gladys by the Rev. Brad Hendrix with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In honor of Kendall wanting everyone to be comfortable, the family requests that all guests wear jeans to the service. While in the parking lot, please tune-in to 96.1 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile. The service is only available to those in attendance due to radio transmission limitations. Viewing will be available from 5 until 9 p.m., on Friday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider The Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Central & Western Virginia Chapter, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

