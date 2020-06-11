Clyde Franklin Hall Jr., 46, of Monroe passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born on September 22, 1973, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Patricia Rice Ashley and the late Clyde Franklin Hall Sr. Clyde was a roofer who believed in putting a roof on the old school way with a hammer. He was a kind hearted person who loved his son and family. Clyde enjoyed fishing, drawing and cooking. Clyde is survived by his mother, Patricia Ashley and husband, Douglas; son, Jaxson Trent; siblings, Lesa Hall and Shawn Ashley; special friend and mother of his child, Destiny Gordon; nieces, Britney Tyree and Stormie Hall; great niece and nephews, Ian, Ivan, Gavin, Evie, and Jordan; and numerous other family members and friends. A celebration of Clyde's life will be held at a later day with family and friends. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Hall family (929-5712).

