December 2, 1927 - Thursday, May 7, 2020 Janet Quarles Hall, 92, passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of May 7, 2020. She is reunited in heaven with her husband of 55 years, Carlton Earl Hall. Janet was born in Buchanan, Va., December 2, 1927, a daughter of the late Harry Franklin Quarles and Hannah Vivian Quarles Hall. She was also preceded in death by son, Keith Hall; sister, Elizabeth Q. Watson; brothers, Owen F. Quarles, Lewis E. Quarles, and Dr. Carey L. Quarles. She is survived by her son, Kevin Hall (Lynn), daughters,Kelly Harris (Jeff), Rose Kerry Payne; daughter-in-law, Teresa Hall; grandchildren, Megan Norris (Phillip), Christian and Hunter Hall,Ian and Brock Harris, Laura Cronan (Zach), Savannah Sutton (Craig), Amanda, Leigh, and Lissie Vining; great-grandchildren, Parker and Fisher Norris, Raelyn and Ryleigh Cronan , Sebastian Sutton; sister, Tresa F. Quarles; brothers, Robert Jabe Quarles, J. Carson Quarles (Norma); sister-in-law, Karla Quarles. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Son Life Broadcasting Network (https://www.sonlifetv.com/). Mom spent many hours enjoying the worship and music of this ministry. You can also choose to make a donation to Mission Fiesta (www.mfiesta.org) - get involved/how you can help). Mission Fiesta is a missions team Mom helped found and took many mission trips with to Guatemala. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Burch messier Funeral Home
