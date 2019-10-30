Wanda Mae Hall-Hilber, 46, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, October 27, 2019. A Celebration of Wanda's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Higher Heights Cathedral on Memorial Ave. with Bishop Motley Davis officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

