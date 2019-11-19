Glenn Lewis Hall died peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019, after a nearly year long battle with cancer. He was born in Randolph County, N.C., on July 9, 1948, to Edith McLeod and John Farley Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four siblings, Johnny, Carolyn, Peggy, and Robert. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mildred "Millie" Hall; four sons, Mitchell (Polly), Craig (Vickie), Thomas (Brittany), and Carson; a stepdaughter, Amy (Ricky) Green; and one stepson, Greg Taylor (Carrie). Also surviving are one grandson, Chase; four step grandchildren, Katie Silver, Aaron Silver, Sarrah Beth Taylor, and Bradley Taylor, a number of nieces and nephews; and his faithful and loving cat, Sarge. He worked as a painter most of his adult life and was well known for the quality of his work. He loved animals, (especially cats) old cars, auto racing, fishing, yard sales, flea markets, and auctions; he was always on the look- out for a good bargain. Drives through the countryside always presented opportunities for Glenn to peek behind houses for old cars that he might be able to admire or purchase for a rock bottom price. He never met a stranger, held a grudge, or treated anyone in an unkind manner. He remained quite the prankster and always had entertaining stories about them. He attended Blue Ridge Community Church. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Centra Hospice, Dr. Patel, Dr. O'Neil, Ed Cass, Dr. Barry Shaffer, and the many people who visited, sent cards, or brought food. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, 7404 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, and other times at the resi visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
