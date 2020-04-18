Alton Donald Hall, 90, born on May 27, 1929, in Taylor N.Y., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Darrell Hall Sr. and Leah Wildman Hall. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Joan Lowe Hall; sons, James Edward Lowe Jr. and Brian Scott Hall; and daughter, Melodie Lowe Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Darlene W. Hall. He was predeceased by four brothers, Stanley, Ronald, LeRoy and Darrell Jr.; and six sisters, Betty, Lora, Shirley, Doris, Linda and Diane, who were all raised in the Cortland area. He is survived by his daughter, Mercedes L. Mosby (Leyburn) of Lynchburg, Va. Grandchildren include Jarrett Taylor Jost, Meredith Taylor Price (David), Leigh Mosby, Wade Mosby (Alexandra), Whitney Lowe and Troy Lowe; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Richard "Dick" Hall of Kingston, N.Y.; and stepsons, Brian J. Walling, Martin L. Walling and Mark A. Walling. Left to cherish the memory of an honorable and kind uncle are many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Cindy Ganale, whose kindness and care were invaluable to Al before and during the course of his last illness. The family also wishes to thank the medical staff at the Tompkins-Cortland CBOC VA Clinic and Cortland Medical Center-Guthrie. CWO (Chief Warrant Officer) Alton D. Hall, United States Marine Corps proudly served his country from 1948 to 1970. He was the owner of Al Hall Overhead Door Sales, Inc., and prior was in partnership with Darrell Hall, Inc., a distributor of overhead doors and building supplies. Al was an avid golfer, bowler, and fan of the New York Yankees. He was a loyal lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. Private burial will take place in Cortland Rural Cemetery with military honors. Donations may be made to Veteran's Search and Rescue, made out to VETSAR.com, Marine Corp League or Cortland County Historical Society. To offer condolences online visit www.wright-beard.com.
