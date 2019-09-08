Donna Lynn Martin Hale, 53, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her residence. She was born on November 3, 1965, a daughter of Allie Williams Martin and the late Walter Massie Martin. Donna was a loving mother and dear friend and will be missed by many. In addition to her mother, Donna is survived by her husband, Jerome Leon Hale; sons, Calvin Martin (Lisa), and Kendrick Martin (Hailee); as well as a grandchild, Stevie Lynn Martin. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church in Coleman Falls. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.

