Donna Lynn Martin Hale, 53, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her residence. She was born on November 3, 1965, a daughter of Allie Williams Martin and the late Walter Massie Martin. Donna was a loving mother and dear friend and will be missed by many. In addition to her mother, Donna is survived by her husband, Jerome Leon Hale; sons, Calvin Martin (Lisa), and Kendrick Martin (Hailee); as well as a grandchild, Stevie Lynn Martin. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church in Coleman Falls. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.