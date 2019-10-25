Joan Carol Farthing Hagood, 69, of 101 Allen Road, Altavista, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Ronald Keith Hagood for 49 years. She was born on November 20, 1949, in Renan, a daughter of the late William Bennett Farthing and Ruth Allen Farthing. She was a member of First Pentcostal Holiness Church where she served as church secretary/treasurer. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Mark Timothy Hagood (Melissa) of Hurt, and Michael Keith Hagood of Altavista; one daughter, Melanie Hagood Toren (Greg) of Altavista; two sisters, Mary Ann Farthing Singleton (Danny) of Hurt, and Linda Gail Farthing May (Jerry) of Forest; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Timothy Hagood (Joanne Do) of Redmond, Wash., Montana Blake Hagood (Kailey), Lance Edward Hagood, and Katherine Ann Hagood all of Hurt, Gregory Scott Toren II and Evan Grey Toren, both of Altavista, and Julie Ann Toren of Lynchburg; one great-grandchild, Everleigh Blake Hagood; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, William Russell "Petey" Farthing, Harold Eugene "Squenkie" Farthing, and Charles Edward "Yogi" Farthing. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Dr. Bob Phillips II with interment to follow in First Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Broad St., Altavista, VA 24517. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.