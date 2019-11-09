Shirley Mae Guthrie, 71, of Evington Va., passed on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born April 23, 1948 in Lynchburg, Va. to Della and Burl Grishaw. She was married to John "Coonie" Guthrie on December 2, 1965 who proceeded her in death in 2002. She is survived by two brothers, Clarence (Mary Frances) Grishaw of Orlando, Fla. and Melvin (Brenda) Grishaw of Bedford, Va. She was preceded in death by one brother, Aubrey Grishaw of Evington, Va. She is also survived by three daughters, Roxanne (Scott) Harris of Lynchburg, Va., Robin (Greg) Yarborough of Clemmons, N.C., and Rebecca (Donald) Keesee of Evington, Va.; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Shirley had been a long time employee of Lynchburg Stained Glass in Evington, Va. and had enjoyed her retirement since 2016. The visitation will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Diuguid Funeral Home, Waterlick Chapel on 21914 Timberlake Rd. Lynchburg, Va. and the funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. The burial will be at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va.
