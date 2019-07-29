J. Ryland Guthrie, 65, of Brookneal, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home. He was the husband of the late Donna Nichols Guthrie. Ryland was born in Lynchburg, on May 7, 1954, a son of the late Alvin Blake Guthrie Sr. and Josephine Starkey Guthrie. He was a member of Falling River Baptist Church, a carpenter and engraver. He is survived by two brothers, Alvin B. Guthrie, Jr. (Brenda) of Roanoke, and Louis S. Guthrie (Donna) of Brookneal; two sisters, Leah G. Burgess (Daryl) of Lynchburg, and Teresa G. Bass (Richard) of Concord; three nephews, Blake Guthrie, Ran Guthrie, and Justin Bass; and three nieces, Beth Wooldridge (Chris), Lisha Jo Hodnett (Evan), and Kylee Burgess. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kyle Bailey Guthrie. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Falling River Baptist Church by the Rev. Lynn Marstin with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.