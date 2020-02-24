Nancy Hudson Gunter, 84, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Liberty Ridge Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late James R. Gunter Jr. Born on November 10, 1935, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter Hudson and Blanche Saulsbury Hudson. Nancy retired from the Lynchburg Fire Department as the Chief's Secretary. She was a member of Fairview Christian Church and loved animals. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Dale Gunter; brother, Walter Hudson Jr.; and sister, Jane Blankenship. Nancy is survived by her son, William Gunter; three grandchildren, Megan Gunter and fiancé, Shayne Lennemen, Aaron Gunter and wife, Christina, and Blair G. Dawson and husband, Hunter; one great-granddaughter, Braelyn Dawson; one great-grandson, Osiris Lennemen; niece, Lynn Blankenship McFaden, whom she had a very close relationship with; and numerous other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial contributions to the Lynchburg Humane Society. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Gunter family (239-0331). To send online condolences, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
