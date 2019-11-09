James Revely Gunter, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Nancy Hudson Gunter. Born January 4, 1933 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late James Revely Gunter Sr. and Stella Dudley Gunter and was also preceded in death by a son, James Dale Gunter and two sisters, Doris G. Sigman and Odell G. Trent. Mr. Gunter was a retired Security Guard with Brinks Security Company and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Fairview Christian Church. Mr. Gunter is survived by a son, William H. "Billy" Gunter of Forest; and three grandchildren, Aaron Gunter, Megan Gunter and Blair G. Dawson (Hunter). A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

