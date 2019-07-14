Barbara Hackworth Gunter, 86, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Christopher C. Gunter, III. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park in the Mausoleum. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Gunter family (239-0331). Please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

